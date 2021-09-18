COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Sept. 18

South Carolina confirmed 60 additional coronavirus-related deaths on Friday. doswald@idahostatesman.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

COVID-related deaths in SC surpass 10,000

At least 660,034 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 10,099 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,610 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,167 that were considered “probable.” The state also confirmed 60 additional coronavirus-related deaths and 23 “probable” deaths.

At least 2,297 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, with 562 patients being treated in intensive care units. Also, 415 patients were reported on ventilators.

As of Friday, 11.9% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Approximately 50% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and almost 60% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

About 70% observed without masks in Horry County

About 70% of people spotted in Horry County on Thursday weren’t wearing masks.

The Sun Herald said that figure came after reporters observed 712 people in locations visited throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the observations weren’t made as part of a scientific study, they show the percentage of people wearing face coverings is about the same as when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May said vaccinated people didn’t have to mask up in some public places.

COVID leads more than 100,000 SC students to miss class

More than 100,000 students in South Carolina have missed classes this school year due to the coronavirus.

Over 21,000 children in grades K-12 have been in isolation due to positive COVID-19 tests, data show. And an additional 86,823 students have gone into quarantine after being exposed to someone who contracted the virus, The State reported Friday.

That means COVID-19 has forced about 14% of South Carolina students to be away from class this semester.

Also, roughly 5,000 faculty members have been in quarantine or isolation, representing about 10% of school staff, data show.

“We know that school officials consider many factors when they make decisions about classroom instruction, and we hope that including quarantine and isolation numbers in our statewide school reporting will provide an additional data set for informing school officials, as well as students, parents and caregivers, about the current status of COVID-19’s effect on our schools,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, public health director for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

SC parents, teacher sue over school mask rule

South Carolina parents and a charter school teacher have filed a lawsuit in hopes of blocking one district’s school mask mandate and stopping other coronavirus-related requirements.

The group is suing the Charleston County School District and its school board members. Other defendants are East Cooper Montessori Charter School, the city of Charleston and Charleston County.

The plaintiffs are asking a judge to find the schools and government bodies “in contempt of court,” The State reported Friday. The group that filed the lawsuit is also calling for children and adults to be able to go to school without wearing masks or having vaccines.

Shortage of antibody treatment in SC

South Carolina is reporting a shortage of monoclonal antibodies, which have been used to help treat COVID-19 patients with mild or moderate symptoms.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday said it will have to ration the antibodies. That’s because the federal government said a national shortage would cause the state to get about one-third of the 13,000 doses that providers had requested, The State reported.

“Given the limited supply and potential delay in shipments, it is possible we may not be able to accommodate all patients who could benefit,” Edward Simmer, director of DHEC, wrote in an email to Senate President Harvey Peeler. “We will work with facilities to try to direct patients to those facilities who have monoclonal antibodies available to maximize the number who can benefit.”