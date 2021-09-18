SC has one of its highest weeks for COVID deaths since pandemic hit, DHEC data show

Data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control showed that the state this week had one of its highest death tolls reported from the coronavirus in any seven-day stretch since the pandemic hit.

From Sept. 11 to 17, South Carolina had 471 COVID-related deaths reported by DHEC. Only two weeks in January had more deaths.

Wednesday, DHEC reported that 138 people had died from COVID-19, one of the highest reported days for deaths.

The state also had its fourth straight week of more than 30,000 new virus cases, DHEC reported. From Sept. 11 to 17, South Carolina had 31,366 new cases for an average of about 4,481 cases a day.

The percent of positive tests, while declining week over week in the last month, was still more than double what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is a controlled level. An average of about 11% of tests came back positive Sept. 11 to 17. The CDC has said that the percent positive should be 5% for the virus to be slowing.

Hospitalizations from the virus have declined in the last three weeks but are still at levels only seen during the worst months of the pandemic. At least 2,369 people were hospitalized as of Friday from COVID.

About 2.16 million, or a little more than 50%, of the state’s eligible residents are vaccinated, DHEC reported. About 50,000 people were vaccinated this week.

In South Carolina, at least 819,204 cases of COVID-19 have been reported and 11,614 people have died since March 2020, according to DHEC.

