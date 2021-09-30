COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Sept. 30

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported

At least 687,464 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 10,731 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,144 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 390 fewer cases than reported the day before. The state also confirmed 85 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 1,971 people in the state were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including 508 patients who are being treated in intensive care units and 368 who are on ventilators.

As of Wednesday, 18.8% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Nearly 52% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and a little over 60% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

SC schools can make students wear masks after judge blocks ban

South Carolina school districts can now require that students wear masks in school to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the state’s education chief said in a letter to districts Wednesday, according to The State.

Superintendent Molly Spearman’s guidance comes after a federal judge temporarily blocked the state’s one-year law aimed at preventing school districts from using state dollars to mandate masks inside school buildings.

In her order, Judge Mary Geiger Lewis said the provision included in this year’s budget discriminates against children with disabilities and is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and other federal laws.