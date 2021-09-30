SC COVID-19 toll rises, adding 107 deaths, 2,100 more cases

READ MORE COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

South Carolina reported more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and 107 more deaths on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, 12,472 people have died from the disease.

DHEC said the 2,147 new cases reported Thursday came from testing completed two days earlier. That brings the state’s COVID-19 case count to nearly 857,000, according to DHEC.

Of the new cases reported, 633 were considered “probable” rather than confirmed.

The state conducted 20,788 tests, with 10.4% coming back positive.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At least 46.7% of the new cases reported were people aged 30 and under.

Children 10 and younger made up 15.2% of the new cases, while 17.4% of the cases were diagnosed in people between the ages of 11 and 20.

At the earlier height of the pandemic between December and February, only 5.8% of positive cases were kids 10 and under.

The highly contagious delta variant is likely responsible for the majority of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, according to state health officials. The exact number of delta cases is unknown because only a fraction of confirmed cases undergo genome sequencing, the process to determine the variant.

There have been 256 deaths — 0.011% of all cases — as of Sept. 24 from “breakthrough” cases, meaning the person was fully vaccinated. The majority of deaths — 65% — are people ages 71 and up. About 65% of those who died had comorbid conditions. And 0.47% of all fully vaccinated people have been infected, while just 0.04% of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Health officials recommend wearing a face mask and getting the coronavirus vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus. South Carolina’s vaccination rate is 52%, among the lowest in the country.