COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 5

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 1,100 new cases reported Monday

At least 696,620 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,010 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 1,185 new COVID-19 cases and seven new coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 1,670 people in the state were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, including 462 patients who are being treated in intensive care units and 338 who are on ventilators. Just over 18% of hospitalized people in the state are COVID-19 patients.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Monday, 6.7% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Nearly 53% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and about 61% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Normalcy and chaos try to co-exist during COVID

There is an unsettling disconnect in the rhythms of South Carolina these days, when normalcy and crisis clash and co-reign.

More than a year and a half into the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 11,000 South Carolinians, early fall life looks much like it always has for many people who crowd into restaurants, sporting events, concerts and church services.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

While tens of thousands gather in college football stadiums, hospitals strain under a worsening surge of COVID-19 patients.

While one community mourns the deaths of two schoolchildren, among COVID’s youngest victims, passionate crowds fill school board and council chambers to protest mask mandates.

While lines of cars wait for hours at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in the state capital, half of the state’s eligible residents still wait or refuse to be vaccinated.

As the pandemic continues, these clashing moments mingle across the Palmetto State.

Read the full story from The State here.

Enjoy a $25 gift card to this Murrells Inlet restaurant — if you get a COVID shot

Tidelands Health is offering a new incentive to help get residents vaccinated against COVID-19, especially as the more contagious delta variant drives a surge in new cases.

The hospital system is hosting a special vaccination clinic in Murrells Inlet on Wednesday, and the first 25 people to be inoculated will receive a $25 gift card to Drunken Jack’s restaurant, the Sun News reported.

“Vaccination is our best weapon in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Our team continues to make it as convenient as possible for everyone to get this lifesaving vaccine,” Kelly Kaminski, senior director of community health resources at Tidelands Health, said in a news release.

Booster shots will also be available, hospital officials said.

The clinic opens at Inlet Affairs on Wednesday and runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.