Tega Cay boy, 3, found drowned after reported missing by family, police say

By Amanda Harris And Andrew Dys

June 25, 2018 04:30 PM

TEGA CAY

A three-year-old boy drowned in Lake Wylie Friday night after he was reported missing by his family, according to Tega Cay police and the York County Coroner's Office.

The York County Coroner's Office identified the boy as Rino Busutti, 3, of Tega Cay.

The boy died at Carolinas Medical Center's Steele Creek medical center around 8:30 p.m. Friday after he was found in the lake by his mother, said Capt. James Patterson of the Tega Cay Police Department.

Tega Cay officers, called around 7:15 p.m. to Marquesas Avenue after the child was reported missing, performed CPR along with the child's mother after the boy was located, Patterson told The Herald.

EMS officials took over life-saving efforts after arriving on scene, Patterson said. The boy was then rushed to the medical center in North Carolina.

Officials with Tega Cay police, State Law Enforcement Division, and the coroner's office responded and as of Monday have found "no negligence" in the drowning, Patterson said in the written statement.

Toxicology results are pending.

