York County man dies when truck rolls over him while working, troopers say

A York County man was killed Tuesday afternoon after a truck the driver had been in rolled over the driver, police said.

Robert Hunter Bigger, 25, died at the scene on Riddle Mill Road where he had been working, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on private property between Clover and Lake Wylie, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The rural area is just south of the North Carolina state line.

Bigger was was heading uphill on the property in a 1985 GMC pickup pulling a utility trailer when he attempted to get out of the truck, Miller said. Bigger was knocked to the ground by the door, Miller said.

The truck began rolling downhill and ran over Bigger, Miller said.

The death remains under investigation by both the highway patrol and officials from the coroner's office.