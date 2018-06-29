No SWAT situation. No surveillance. So why are cops on a roof in Rock Hill?

Cops are on a roof in Rock Hill through Saturday, but there is no SWAT situation or crisis.

York County law enforcement officers are atop a Firehouse Subs store raising money for Special Olympics. All the money is given to Special Olympics athletes and their families to cover expenses for local, state and national games, said Det. Phil Tripp of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The group from the York County Law Enforcement Torch Run raised $32,000 in 2017 at a similar "cops on a roof" event. The officers raise money for Special Olympics through the rooftop donation event, a torch run and waiting tables at restaurants.

Dozens of officers are taking shifts on the roof this year at Firehouse Subs, 1969 Canterbury Glen Lane, across Dave Lyle Boulevard from Manchester Village shopping center.

Officers from several York County's police agencies are participating.

A $20 donation gets the donor a Special Olympics Torch run T-shirt.

The fundraiser runs through 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.