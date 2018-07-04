Independence Day revelers in Tega Cay head to the water for more than a cool-down

Noah Shirley and a group of American flag-clad teen boys wanted to knock each other around in front of a large crowd.
They weren't fist fighting. The boys were knocking each other off paddleboards in Lake Wylie during a jousting competition at the Tega Cay Fourth of July celebration.
Thousands gathered at Windjammer Park in Tega Cay. That site was among a host of others in the region hosting Independence Day festivals and parades. Revelers in the waters and on the banks in Tega Cay watched a patriotic boat parade and a performance by the Carolina Show Ski Team.
The day was particularly special for the town of Tega Cay, which celebrated it's 36th anniversary.
The water was a welcome refresher during a week of hot weather.
Temperatures reached the low 90s Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will hover near 90 through Friday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.
A cold front is expected to bring in cooler temperatures and drier air Saturday through Monday.
