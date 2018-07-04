Water jousting part of 4th of July fun in Tega Cay

Revelers celebrated the 4th of July with water sports, a boat parade and fireworks Wednesday at the annual Tega Cay 4th of July Celebration. The day also marked the city's 36th anniversary.
By
Up Next
Revelers celebrated the 4th of July with water sports, a boat parade and fireworks Wednesday at the annual Tega Cay 4th of July Celebration. The day also marked the city's 36th anniversary.
By

Local

Independence Day revelers in Tega Cay head to the water for more than a cool-down

By Tracy Kimball

tkimball@heraldonline.com

July 04, 2018 05:08 PM

Tega Cay

Noah Shirley and a group of American flag-clad teen boys wanted to knock each other around in front of a large crowd.

They weren't fist fighting. The boys were knocking each other off paddleboards in Lake Wylie during a jousting competition at the Tega Cay Fourth of July celebration.

Thousands gathered at Windjammer Park in Tega Cay. That site was among a host of others in the region hosting Independence Day festivals and parades. Revelers in the waters and on the banks in Tega Cay watched a patriotic boat parade and a performance by the Carolina Show Ski Team.

The day was particularly special for the town of Tega Cay, which celebrated it's 36th anniversary.

The water was a welcome refresher during a week of hot weather.

Temperatures reached the low 90s Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will hover near 90 through Friday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front is expected to bring in cooler temperatures and drier air Saturday through Monday.

  Comments  