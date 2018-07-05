One SC man dead, Rock Hill woman injured in July 4 fireworks incidents, police say

Fireworks were deadly and dangerous in South Carolina on the Fourth of July as one person died and another was injured in Cheraw, and a woman was burned in Rock Hill, police said.
M.C. Gallion III, 24, of Cheraw died after a fireworks shell he was holding hit him in the chest, said Keith Thomas, Cheraw Police Department chief.
Gallion was in the Dizzy Gillespie apartment complex parking lot discharging aerial fireworks around 9:50 p.m. when the shell exploded, Thomas said.
"We are still investigating what happened and why," Thomas told The Herald on Thursday.
Gallion died at a Cheraw medical clinic, police said. An autopsy is not yet complete.
Another person was injured in the hand after a separate incident at the same apartment complex earlier that day, according to WSOC-TV, The Herald's news partner.
The incident location in Chesterfield County is east of Lancaster County.
York County emergency officials stressed fireworks safety before the holiday. Yet Rock Hill had several incidents where fireworks were not used properly, officials said.
On Glenarden Drive in Rock Hill, a woman was burned on the arm when juveniles shooting off fireworks "shot fireworks into a vehicle," according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.
The vehicle's interior was damaged from the burning fireworks, police said.
The incident is being investigated as an assault and damage to property case, said Cap.t Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department..
Because there were so many people shooting fireworks late Wednesday on the street near where the woman was injured, police have not yet made any arrests.
In another incident early Thursday on Glenarden Drive in Rock Hill, two 17-year-old males were charged with loitering after "shooting fireworks at each other, other people and vehicles," according to a report.
Rock Hill fire department officials reported four fires likely started by fireworks, said Mark Simmons, deputy chief of the Rock Hill Fire department.
Commercial trash bin fires were reported at Heckle Boulevard and Etta Vaughan Lane that fire officials say started from fireworks that were improperly disposed of after festivities, Simmons said. Another fire in a garage from used fireworks was put out before there was any damage, Simmons said.
A grass fire also started on Robbie Lane from fireworks, Simmons said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments