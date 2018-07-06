One hurt, fuel leak after tractor trailer overturns in Chester County, officials say

One person was hurt Friday when a tractor-trailer truck hauling scrap metal overturned in Chester County near the Catawba River, officials said.
The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol said on their Web site that there were injuries in the crash, but details were unavailable.
Debris was scattered on S.C. 9 near the Catawba River after the crash, said Allen Culp, Fort Lawn Volunteer Fire Department chief.
A hazardous material team was also on scene to clean up fuel that leaked from the 1996 Freightliner tractor, Culp said.
The highway was partially blocked as crews cleaned up the metal that had spilled onto the highway after the truck flipped on its side, said Culp the fire chief.
