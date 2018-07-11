Tyler Perry is rich, but he’s not giving away money in York County. Not now at least.

An apparent scam is targeting York County people, telling them entertainment mogul Tyler Perry will give them a lot of money, according to police.

A Kentucky woman told York County Sheriff's Office deputies in South Carolina Monday that she was scammed out of $20,000, according to an incident report. The woman sent the money to an address on Moore Road in York, according to the report

The scam has become so big that Perry posted a video on Facebook this week urging people not to fall for a swindle connected to his name. The video posted by Perry has been viewed more than four million times, according to CNN, CBS, Ebony, and other news outlets that have posted stories on the scams and Perry.

In the video Perry says he is not giving away anything.

In the York County crime, the woman, 63, told officers she sent the money between June 14 and July 6. The woman told officers a person claiming to be Perry contacted her by telephone and stated the woman "had won a large sum of money," the report states.

However, the woman was told she had to send money to "pay taxes on the money won." The woman then sent $20,000.

The address where the woman sent the money is a rural road south of York, according to the sheriff's office report.

York County officers are investigating the case as a "flim-flam" but no other information on the case was available Wednesday, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff's office.

The woman told deputies that she also had contacted police in Kentucky and the FBI.

Don Wood, spokesman for the FBI office in Columbia, urged people to be vigilant before sending money to anyone after being contacted by someone claiming to be a celebrity. Wood said if anyone asks for money to get money, that is the first clue that the call is likely a scam.

"We would urge anyone to check it out and do their due diligence before ever sending any money," Wood said.