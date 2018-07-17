Gelato, anyone? Authentic European treat making the rounds in Rock Hill

When Punt and John Presto decided recently to throw a birthday party for their 200-year-old house on Charlotte Avenue, they knew where to turn for dessert.
A neighbor, Jennifer Sandler is a gelatician. She’s trained in the centuries-old art of making Italian-style ice cream.
She also owns a gelato bicycle cart — a shiny blue and white rig, with striped awning and gold-color gelato bin covers that look like scoops of ice cream. The name, Wanderlust Gelato, is proudly emblazoned on the side along with a logo, the planet Earth nestled in a wafer cone.
“Serving ice cream to 200 people would have been messy, not to mention what might happen if bees got word,” said Punt Presto.
Authenticity is key for gelato aficionados, especially those introduced to the dessert in Europe, where people enjoy nothing more than to top off a nice dinner with a stroll around the plaza where gelato shops and stands are as common as traffic signals in the USA.
In the U.S., ice cream usually contains at least 10 percent butterfat. Gelato has less fat and fewer calories. It’s also denser. Flavors are more intense because gelato is usually served at a higher temperature than ice cream. Sandler lists mint chip, orange and almond, and espresso chip among her favorites of the 20-some flavors she makes.
Sandler has traveled extensively in Europe. She has visited 35 countries, including Germany, where she earned her master’s degree, and Argentina, where she once lived.
“Argentinians love gelato,” she said, “A lot of Italians emigrated there.”
She ran Winthrop’s study abroad program before taking maternity leave. Now, she teaches part-time and cares for her three-year-old son, Griffin. Jennifer took a course in gelato-making, and they purchased an Italian-made machine for making gelato and sorbet.
At present, Wanderlust Gelato is limited to catering events, such as weddings, birthdays, bar mitzvahs and family reunions.
Learn more about Wanderlust Gelato by visiting www.wanderlustgelato.com or contact Jennifer Sandler at hello@wanderlustgelato.com, or call 803-412-2136.
