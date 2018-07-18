Indian Land man, 83, went on errand in Lancaster Co. Now police say he is missing

An elderly Indian Land man is missing after going on an errand, Lancaster County police said.

James Leo Luraghi, 83, was last seen at his home in the Tree Ops development of Indian Land in northern Lancaster County, said Doug Barfield, spokesperson for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Luraghi left his home in the 4000 block of Grand Teton Place for an errand around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and has not been seen since, Barfield said.

Luraghi is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and around 250 pounds. He was last seen in a black shirt and blue denim shorts. He was driving his beige 2003 Lincoln Town Car with S.C. license tag 141270W.

Luraghi is balding but sometimes wears a hair piece, Barfield said.

Anyone who sees Luraghi or the vehicle is asked to call 911; the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Offfice at 803-283-3388; or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or online via midlandscrimestoppers.com.