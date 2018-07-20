Looks like more than photographers and nature lovers are enjoying the sunflower fields in York County

The sunflower fields at Draper Wildlife Management Area in York County have peaked but many of the flowers are still in bloom and others are still emerging. Each year, tourists and photographers visit the fields near McConnells.
Rock Hill agency aims to help domestic violence victims

For York, Lancaster and Chester County residents suffering from domestic violence, Safe Passage in Rock Hill provides shelter, guidance and advocacy. The agency helps provide counseling services, emergency shelter and connection to local resources.

Several children injured in Rock Hill school bus wreck

Up to four elementary school students were injured Wednesday morning after a Rock Hill school district bus carrying 13 elementary school children was involved in a crash, school and police officials said. It happened at Pinecrest Drive and McConne