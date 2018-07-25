Lancaster County deputies were called. City cops were partying. Then beer was thrown.

Officers from the Lancaster Police Department face disciplinary action related to their actions at a party earlier this month where a beer was thrown into the patrol car of a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy.

The incident happened July 14 at the Pink Plyler Road home of a Lancaster police officer, according to a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by The Herald.





The deputy said curse words were directed toward him from city police officers at the party. City officers at the party were “laughing at him in a mocking way” after beer was thrown into the deputy’s patrol car through an open window, the report stated..

Police officers at the party told the deputy “Get your (expletive) outta here,” when he arrived at the scene and explained the noise complaint, the deputy wrote in an incident report.

No criminal charges were filed. However, Lancaster city officials confirmed to The Herald that the city is disciplining the officers involved.

Lancaster City Administrator Steven “Flip” Hutfles said the city is taking “appropriate disciplinary action concerning this incident.”

Hutfles declined to give more details about the disciplinary actions. He said it was a personnel matter and the city could not release the information. Hutfles did say discipline under the city and department’s rules for “actions unbecoming a city employee” typically could include suspension, demotion, reassignment, and even termination.

Lancaster Police Department Chief Scott Grant confirmed that the incident happened, but declined to comment on what actions the department or city is taking, citing the personnel matter.

Grant did say that the incident “is being handled.”

Neither the number of officers involved and disciplined, nor their names, has been released by the city. The names of the officers who interacted with the deputy were blacked out of a sheriff’s office incident report.