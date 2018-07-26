Police searching York Co. for Charlotte homicide victim

Police are searching York County for the body of a Charlotte murder victim, officials said. Officers already searched the Flying J plaza near Interstate 77 and are now looking in other places, police said.
By
Rock Hill agency aims to help domestic violence victims

Local

Rock Hill agency aims to help domestic violence victims

For York, Lancaster and Chester County residents suffering from domestic violence, Safe Passage in Rock Hill provides shelter, guidance and advocacy. The agency helps provide counseling services, emergency shelter and connection to local resources.

Several children injured in Rock Hill school bus wreck

Local

Several children injured in Rock Hill school bus wreck

Up to four elementary school students were injured Wednesday morning after a Rock Hill school district bus carrying 13 elementary school children was involved in a crash, school and police officials said. It happened at Pinecrest Drive and McConne