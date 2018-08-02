Rising waters in Chapel Hill’s Bolin Creek during severe thunderstorm
Bolin Creek in rose quickly (about two feet in an hour from more than two inches of rain) when a severe thunderstorm passed through Chapel Hill. The tunnel was sprayed with a special protectant for this very circumstance so the artwork isn’t damaged.
Police are searching York County for the body of a Charlotte murder victim, officials said. Officers already searched the Flying J plaza near Interstate 77 and are now looking in other places, police said.
The sunflower fields at Draper Wildlife Management Area in York County have peaked but many of the flowers are still in bloom and others are still emerging. Each year, tourists and photographers visit the fields near McConnells.
Main Street Fort Mill Jam on July 14 featured food trucks, vendors, live music and more to promote downtown merchants and highlight the revitalization of historic Fort Mill. It's all happening again on Aug. 11. More: https://bit.ly/2uFSrUI
Christian McCall pleaded guilty to killing a York County police officer and wounding three other officers in a January ambush. His lawyer says his actions were in response to being "under the influence of alcohol and fear," not mental illness.
Duke Children's Hospital hosted its second annual Prom for patients on Saturday April 14, 2018. Attendees were joined by friends, family, and several Duke athletes including Grayson Allen, Justin Robinson, and Abby Pyne.
16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett has not decided whether to seek the death penalty against Christian McCall, who is accused of murder in the January shooting death of York County Sheriff's Det. Mike Doty.