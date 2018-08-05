Van fire on I-77 south in York Co. near Catawba River snarls traffic, driver unhurt

A van that caught fire on Interstate 77 southbound in York County Sunday afternoon caused traffic delay.

No one was injured, said officials with the Riverview Fire Department.

The incident happened around 3:35 p.m. on the highway just off the on-ramp to I-77 from the Exit 83 interchange at Sutton Road, fire officials said.

The driver was able to get the van into the breakdown lane of the interstate, where fire and highway crews responded.

S.C. Department of Transportation highway safety crews also responded to the scene. Smoke could be seen for several miles, and southbound traffic was backed up for several miles until the incident was cleared, officials said.

The incident site is just north of the Catawba River and between the city limits of Rock Hill and town limits of Fort Mill.

S.C. Highway Patrol troopers confirmed there was a van fire but took no role in the incident because there was no collision, said Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the highway patrol.