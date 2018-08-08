A nephew and a neighbor saved a Fort Mill woman’s life Tuesday, reviving her pulse after finding her at the bottom of a swimming pool.

At about 7 p.m. Aug. 7, police and emergency responders arrived at the Peachtree Condos Clubhouse pool after reports of someone unconscious there. A husband and wife who live in the apartment community were standing next to the pool near an unconscious woman and the woman’s nephew.

The neighbors said the woman had entered the pool with goggles, a snorkel and flippers. They were talking to the nephew, they told police, when all three realized the woman hadn’t come up for air in “several minutes,” according to the police report.

They said she was flat on the bottom of the pool near the ladder.

Neighbors said the nephew jumped into the pool and pulled his aunt out to keep her from drowning, then gave CPR until she regained a pulse.

Police and emergency responders showed up shortly after, one neighbor said. Police were able to contact the woman’s husband, who was out of town, to tell him what happened.

The woman had, according to the report, been drinking miniature bottles of liquor before entering the pool.

An officer arrived to help translate for the nephew, who only speaks Spanish.

The nephew told police his aunt arrived from a flight earlier in the day to spend time with him. The woman works as a flight attendant and had, she would later tell police, flown in about noon after three consecutive flights.

Police were told she had only been able to sleep for an hour before spending time with her nephew, washing a car and then going to the pool.

The nephew heard someone at the pool say his aunt was able to hold her breath for a long time, after she had been swimming underwater.

At that point, the nephew saw that his aunt wasn’t moving under the water. He jumped in to rescue his aunt, with the help of one of the neighbors who remained on scene until emergency responders arrived.

The woman, 53, was transported to Piedmont Medical Center and kept there overnight.

She told police she was tired and had felt herself dozing off before getting into the pool. She also told police she had several drinks before getting into the pool.





She told police the last thing she remembered was going underwater, then waking up to police and emergency responders.