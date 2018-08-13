After $300K payout, former Chester schools superintendent sues district, school board

The former superintendent of the Chester County School District has sued the district, the school board chair and others, claiming breach of contract and defamation after she left the district in 2015.

Rebecca Crouch, a spokesperson for the Chester school district, told The Herald Monday in a statement the district “is aware of the lawsuit” and is receiving legal advice, but declined further comment.





Agnes Slayman resigned in September 2015 and was paid $300,000 for two years left on her contract. She resigned amid a dispute over allegations of threatening employees. Now Slayman has filed the lawsuit, court documents show.





Slayman claims that she did not get a job at an unnamed school district after “defamatory actions and words” brought a “false insinuation that Slayman is “unfit for her profession and committed potentially unethical or wrongful acts,” the lawsuit states.





SIGN UP

In the lawsuit, Slayman said the report, which alleged wrongdoings on her part before she left the district, never should have been released publicly and has caused her harm. Slayman claims that she left the district “in good standing” and the district and others were contractually required not to disparage her, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Chester County, alleges a conspiracy among the district, Lawson, Betty Bagley of Pickens who authored the report for the school district, board member Richard Hughes, and former superintendents Keith Calicutt and Charles King.

That report by Bagley, a retired school superintendent and college professor, alleged Slayman created a hostile work environment and was “vicious” and “bullying.” Slayman denied those claims in 2015 through her lawyer.





The actions of the school district and others threaten Slayman’s South Carolina education license, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit comes just weeks after the current Chester superintendent, in an unrelated case, sued the school board chair.

In July current Chester Superintendent Angela Bain sued Lawson claiming defamation and conspiracy over Bain’s outside work as a consultant.



