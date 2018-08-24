Pedestrian killed in York County crash identified

The pedestrian killed Wednesday in a collision with a car in York County has been identified as a truck driver from the West Coast.

Winston Crutchley, 73, of Yakima, Wash., died at the scene, said Sabrina Gast, York County coroner.

Crutchley was an over-the-road truck driver, Gast said. Gast was able to reach family in Washington state on Friday to advise them of Crutchley’s death.

It remains unclear why Crutchley was in Rock Hill or trying to cross the highway. A truck fueling station is located adjacent to the crash scene.

SIGN UP

Crutchley was crossing U.S. 21, also called Anderson Road, near the intersection of Lesslie Highway when the crash happened, said Lance. Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver of the car, a Lancaster man, 50, was not hurt, Miller said.

No charges have been filed in the crash, Miller said.