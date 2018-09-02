Two killed, three seriously injured in southwest Charlotte crash on Sunday morning

Two people were killed in a crash Sunday morning at the intersection of South Tryon Street and Billy Graham Parkway, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection, which is where Billy Graham Parkway turns into Woodlawn Road. In addition to the two people pronounced dead at the scene, three people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released the victims’ names or explained what led to the crash.
Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester
