Lancaster schools warn parents after family told that van will pick up kids for class

School officials in Lancaster County sent out a warning to families Sunday night after a family reported that a couple came to their home and claimed a van would pick up their children for school.

The warning, posted by Lancaster County School District director of safety and transportation Bryan Vaughn on Facebook also, tells parents that a van would never pick up their children. Only a school bus would pick up children for school, Vaughn told parents.

The parents of children at Erwin Elementary School in Lancaster reported the incident to police and school authorities, according to officials.

The message to parents sent Sunday evening said:

“Hello, this is Bryan Vaughn with Lancaster County School District. We wanted you to know that a family whose children go to Erwin reported that a man and woman came to their house tonight and told them a van would pick up their children for school in the morning. Do not let anyone except the school bus pick up your children for school in the morning. I repeat we are NOT sending – and will never send – a van to pick up any children for school. If you have been approached by anyone with a similar story, please let us know by calling 803-320-1672. Again, that number is 803-320 –1672. Please be sure only a school bus picks up your children for school.”





The incident remains under investigation.

Last month in Indian Land in Lancaster County, school officials sent out another safety message after a child riding a bicycle in Indian Land told police he was approached by a man asking him to play ball. The incident was investigated by Lancaster County Sheriff’s office deputies and it was determined no crime was committed.

