N.C. woman, 31, killed after SUV overturns in York County SC I-77 crash

A Matthews, N.C. woman driving an SUV that smashed into a median and overturned on Interstate 77 in York County Friday died after being ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Jennifer Hough, 31, died at the scene, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast. Hough was not wearing a seat belt, said Gast and police.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 27-year-old man from Eustis, Fla., was not injured, police said.

The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. on I-77 northbound, just north of the 89 mile marker, said Lance Cpl. Bill Rhyne of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The vehicle driven by Hough left the four-lane highway on the left side; the vehicle hit a concrete median barrier and overturned, Rhyne said.

A tire from the crashed vehicle flew over the barrier and hit a southbound car, driven by a Rock Hill man, police said.

It remains unclear if the driver of the vehicle hit by the flying tire was injured.

Check back for updates on this story.