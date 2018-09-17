Traffic backed up miles after I- 77 crash near Carowinds in York Co. blocks highway

A crash on Interstate 77 in York county near Carowinds Monday evening had traffic backed up for several miles after the roadway was blocked from the collision, police said.

The incident was in the northbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 90 close to the Carowinds Boulevard exit. Traffic started backing up after the crash that happened around 6 p.m. and cars were backed up to the Catawba River in Rock Hill at 7:30 p.m.

There were injuries in the crash but details have not been released, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Traffic was being diverted onto Gold Hill Road at Exit 88, and S.C. 160 at Exit 85.

Interstate 77 in the same area had two fatal crashes last week, including a woman who died after a single car crash and a man driving a moped who was killed in a hit and run that remains unsolved, police said.

Check back for updates on this story.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald