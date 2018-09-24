‘I told her I’d share’: Lancaster golfer wins $250K, wife wins $10 in lottery double.

Not sure how many tee times a quarter million dollars can book, but one Lancaster resident may come close to finding out.

Samuel Bracey recently cashed in a $250,000 ticket with the South Carolina Education Lottery. Corner Market & Grill, at 733 Gillsbrook Road in Lancaster, sold the winning ticket. Bracey bested 1 in 700,000 odds to win the last top prize in the $10 Wild Numbers 50X game. The store received $2,500 for the win.

An avid golfer, Bracey has plans on how he wants to spend the winnings after hitting the right numbers, according to information from the lottery.

“I’m going to play golf,” he said.

The win wasn’t the only one for the family. According to the lottery, Bracey also bought his wife a ticket which won $10.

“I told her I’d share,” Bracey said.