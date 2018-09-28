3 charged with murder in case where body was found in burning car in Durham

Police have charged three men in the death of a 32-year-old man whose body was found in a burning car in late July.

Investigators on Thursday charged Derrick Tyson, 40, of Bear Creek, and Reginald McClain, 28, and Walter Thorne-Price, 29, both of Durham, with murder, said Kammie Michael, a police spokeswoman.

The victim, Ly Teng Nhiayi of California, was discovered on a secluded road near Research Triangle Park.

Nhiayi was found dead inside a burning car in the 5000 block of Guardian Drive around 9:30 p.m. on July 26. His body was burned beyond recognition. Police, upon discovery of the crime, did not know whether the victim was a man or woman.

An autopsy determined Nhiayi was fatally shot, police reported.

Investigators obtained search warrants for homes in Durham, Cary and Greensboro and recovered a stolen gun and drugs.

Investigators do not think the shooting was random.

The accused men are being held in the Durham County jail without benefit of bail. The investigation of the case continues.