1 dead in Rock Hill fire, 5 children and adult rescued

A 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Rock Hill house fire early Saturday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Seven people were in the Southland Drive house at the time of the fire, Rock Hill Fire Deputy Chief Mark Simmons said.

Rock Hill Police and Rock Hill Fire Department responded to the fire at 12:37 a.m., police said.

The York County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased woman Saturday evening as Yolanda Robinson of Rock Hill.

The six survivors, including five children, were taken to local hospitals for injuries, the police said in a statement.

The Rock Hill Fire Department, Rock Hill Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and coroner’s office are investigating.

“Autopsy and toxicology testing will be conducted Sunday morning,” York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said in a statement. “Results can take several weeks.”