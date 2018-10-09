Pro boxer, 48, combat vet and Rock Hill cop battles his opponents and age in the ring

At age 48, the only fight most guys have is with Father Time. The battle is usually a loser.

Not for Rock Hill cop Mike Englert. At age 48, he says he’s got years left in the ring as a professional boxer.

In 2016, in his last pro fight before a military deployment, Englert knocked out an opponent in 49 seconds.

Englert, an Army combat veteran nicknamed “Double Clutch,” is the main event fighter in a card of pro bouts set for Saturday in York County. The super middleweight, at about 165 pounds, says he is in shape and ready to fight.

Even as he is approaching middle age.

“Boxing keeps me disciplined, keeps me healthy,” Englert said. “I can’t get the competitiveness out of my blood. When my body tells me I am done, I will hang it up. But not yet.”

Englert has been a Rock Hill officer for more than 10 years, after a stretch with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the seven officers wounded last week by a deadly gunman in Florence worked with Englert.





“My prayers are with all those officers,” Englert said.

Boxing is one way to knock out the stress of a cop’s job that can be brutal, violent and sometimes deadly.

Lt. Carlos Culbreath and Officer Antoine Logan of the Rock Hill Police Department are two of Englert’s trainers. They help at Saint Michaels Boxing Club, a boxing gym Englert started in Rock Hill.

Logan said Englert has the “focus” to win his fight, and age is not a factor. In 2016, when Englert last fought, he hadn’t fought in 11 years because of several military deployments overseas to war zones.

Culbreath said the men and women who wear the blue uniform in Rock Hill respect Englert’s courage to fight both opponents and the calendar.

“We are all proud of what Michael Englert has achieved in the ring,” Culbreath said.

The card Saturday features five other bouts, including one with ranked contender De’Andre Robinson-Neal of Columbia.

The bouts will be at Thomas Gymnastics gymnasium, 400 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. Tickets are $30; and $15 for kids younger than age 11.

Tickets are available at the door, or in advance from officers Logan and Culbreath at the police department, or at The Roasting Company, 122 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill.

The bouts start at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

To learn more about Englert’s gym, visit Saint Michaels Boxing Club Facebook page.