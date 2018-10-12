The Herald moves to new vantage point on Main Street in downtown Rock Hill

The Herald has watched over this region for generations from its West Main Street site in Rock Hill, providing readers with valuable local news and chronicling the lives of people who made this area great.
On Monday, that vantage point will change. The Herald’s office will move from the tradition-steeped spot at the corner of West Main Street and Dave Lyle Boulevard, where the Herald clock for decades told the time of day, to its new downtown site at 140-420 Main St. less than a half mile away.
A short distance away with no change in mission. We will provide information you need and want -- faster and better.
As this region has evolved, so has The Herald.
“The Evening Herald,” the legendary afternoon newspaper, evolved into The Herald in the late 1980s, when it was apparent our readers wanted their newspapers in the morning.
The printed paper once dominated York, Lancaster and Chester counties. Today you still have The Herald, but more readers are turning to heraldonline.com and our newsletter, an electronic compilation of our best articles from the printed paper.
Heraldonline.com is a nod to generations of readers who stay informed through mobile phones and other electronic reading devices.
We understand today’s readers have different habits and want news at a faster pace.
That doesn’t mean we’ve abandoned our traditional newspaper audience.
We have a treasured history with you, of service and integrity. We hold to those values.
The newspaper chronicled Rock Hill’s transition from a mill town with a Main Street that was partly under a canopy to what now is South Carolina’s fifth largest city, in a growing York County of more than a quarter million people with a bustling economy.
The Herald has kept readers informed as Fort Mill and Lake Wylie exploded from small towns and rural areas just outside Charlotte to places with unique personalities, drawing people from all over to live there.
The Herald covered the civil rights movement in York County, from Jim Crow to Elwin Wilson apologizing for his racist acts.
It also has kept you abreast in perilous times, from Hurricane Hugo to Hurricane Florence.
Our new location positions us to watch the future unfold -- Rock Hill’s downtown rebirth and the burgeoning Knowledge Park.
It’s not news to any of you that the newspaper industry has changed.
So it should not surprise you that we ask you to support the work we do by subscribing to The Herald, heraldonline.com and our newsletter.
Our reporting through stories, videos and photographs will continue to provide you with the local news you can’t get anywhere else. The Herald and heraldonline.com are your hometown publications.
We invite you to support us as we work from our new location in the heart of Old Town Rock Hill.
