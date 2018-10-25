Driver killed, Rock Hill suspect hurt in Lancaster Co. crash were robbers, police say

The SUV driver who was killed and a passenger from Rock Hill who was injured Thursday in a Lancaster County crash were suspects in Charlotte-area robberies, police said.

The driver who died in the crash with a tractor-truck around 4:35 a.m. is a 25-year-old man from Kershaw in Lancaster County, troopers said. The name of the driver has not been released.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers are seeking arrest warrants against the passenger, identified as Daniel Hughes, 23, from Rock Hill.

Hughes was the passenger in a stolen 2004 Lexus SUV, Charlotte police said.

Charlotte detectives said in a statement that the driver and Hughes are suspects in an armed robbery of a person around 3 a.m on 8th Street in Charlotte. The two also are suspects in armed robberies of convenience stores on Monroe Road around 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The two also are suspects in an armed robbery at a store in Matthews, police said.

The two fled in the SUV into South Carolina after the robberies, police said.

The crash happened around a half hour later, at S.C. 903 and S.C. 522 east of Lancaster.

The SUV was heading south on S.C. 903 when it went through a stop sign and hit a Freightliner tractor-truck, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of of the highway patrol.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was trapped and died at the scene, Miller said.

Hughes, in the right front passenger seat, also was not wearing a seat belt, Miller said. Hughes was airlifted to a Columbia hospital with injuries, Miller said.

The driver of the truck, 53, from Union County, N.C., was not injured, Miller said.

Check back for updates.