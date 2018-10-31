York County Sheriff K-9 unit helped find missing Uber driver from Charlotte

Retired York County sheriff ‘deputy’ Dexx dies. He served 56 ‘dog years.’

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 31, 2018 02:13 PM

York

A longtime member of the York County Sheriff’s office, who gave the agency a record length of service if counted in dog years, has died.

Dexx, a bloodhound tracking dog that served for eight years as a “deputy” before being retired last year, died this week, sheriff’s office officials said.

Dexx was in the K-9 unit, assigned to Deputy Chris Kinsey.

“Dexx gave the people of York County a great run of service,” said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

And by dog years, Dexx served 56 years., Faris said, a long stretch of service by a deputy.

Dexx was living with a York County family after retirement from police service.

Dexx, a male dog who died at age 12, was used for tracking fleeing suspects, searching for missing persons, conducting drug searches and training other dogs.

Dexx is the second retired bloodhound at the sheriff’s office to pass away in the past year. Another dog, Justice, died in November 2017.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

