Rock Hill girl disappeared 4 years ago. Police renew search asking for help

Nearly four years after a Rock Hill teenage girl went missing, police are making a renewed push to the public seeking information in her disappearance.

Aaliyah Shaday Bell was 18 at the time she disappeared. Bell left a relative’s home on Chestnut Street to walk to another family member’s home and was never seen again, said Capt. Brent Allmon, commander of the criminal investigation division of the Rock Hill Police Department.

“She stepped off the porch and has not been seen since,” Allmon said. “It was around midnight. It was raining. She was going to walk a few blocks to get to the other home and never arrived. She has not been seen or heard from since.”

Bell was legally an adult at the time and was not considered a runaway. She left no trail of wanting to leave, Allmon said.

“We considered her missing and still do classify her as missing,” Allmon said. “There was no indication she wanted to go missing and get away.”

The four-year anniversary of when Bell disappeared is Nov. 25. Despite reviews by several detectives, dozens of interviews and searches, Bell has not been found and no new information has surfaced, police said.

The department put out social media posts on Twitter and Facebook Friday seeking the public’s help.

“We have zero leads,” Allmon said. “But we have not given up.”

Bell was entered into a national database of missing persons at the time and because she was still a teen, included in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children registry. Bell was not in school at the time and lived between family members’ homes, Allmon said.

“She has not been on the radar of anything electronic or any other way since,” Allmon said. “No Facebook, no other social media. There has not been any connection to her since.”

Detective division supervisor Sgt. Allen Cantey and Det. Ryan Thomas are handling the missing person case.

Anyone with information on Aaliyah Bell is asked to call the police detective division at 803-329-7293.