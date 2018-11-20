New route chosen for Rock Hill Christmas Parade. Here’s what you should know

The Rock Hill Christmas parade will follow a different route this year.

The parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, starting on Oakland Ave near Winthrop University.

The parade will travel along Oakland to Main Street, turn left on Main Street and end at Fountain Park, according to the City of Rock Hill.

Parade viewers should park along Oakland Avenue.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Due to construction on White Street, there will be no parade viewing areas along White Street, the Wells Fargo Parking Lot or Main Street from Wells Fargo to Oakland.

Several streets will be closed for the parade:

Oakland Avenue from Cherry Road to Union Avenue will be closed to general traffic starting at 2 p.m. for parade staging.





The parade route will begin closing at 6 p.m. and will reopen when the parade has safely passed.





These streets will be closed during and following the parade for disbanding: Elizabeth Avenue between Black and White streets, Main Street between Elizabeth Avenue and Confederate Avenue, Reid Street between White and Main streets and Orange Street between Main and Black streets

On-street parking along the parade route and disbanding areas will be unavailable on Friday.

Additional closures will be in place on Friday, Nov. 30 for the ChristmasVille festival, including:

Main Street between the cross street at Wells Fargo and Elizabeth Lane





Hampton Street between Main and Black streets, but the entrance to parking area will be accessible





Caldwell Street between White and Main streets





Saluda Street between Main and Black streets





Elizabeth Lane between White and Black streets





Parking is available at:

Black Street parking deck and surface lot

City Hall parking lot

White Street parking lot with access from Dave Lyle Boulevard to Main Street, or Charlotte to White street from upper entrance prior to 6 p.m. The upper White Street access will not be accessible once the parade route closes.

Fountain Park Place parking deck from Charlotte and White streets, or Reid and Main streets.





For more information and a detailed map of road closures, event locations and parking, visit the Christmasville website or call 803-329-5620.