Experts call for chance of winter weather this weekend in York, Chester, Lancaster

Meteorological winter began Saturday, and the Rock Hill area won’t wait long for its first threat of wintry weather.
Weather experts are watching a pair of weather systems that could combine to bring frozen precipitation to the region this weekend.
It’s a classic set-up for a Carolinas winter weather threat, with cold high pressure predicted to move into the Northeast and a low pressure system forecast to move from the West Coast into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday and then across the Southeast. All of this comes with the classic Carolinas problem for forecasters – will it be cold enough for frozen precipitation, and what exactly will fall?
Andrew Kimball, of the National Weather Service office in Greer, says it’s looking increasingly certain that at least part of the Carolinas will get wintry weather.
“It looks like a significant winter storm is on tap for most of the mountains and adjacent foothills in North Carolina,” Kimball said. “The Piedmont south of Interstate 40 is highly uncertain.”
The precipitation is expected to arrive Saturday, and Kimball says the heaviest of the rain, freezing rain, sleet or snow will fall Saturday night and Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s Saturday and Sunday, but Kimball says it is unclear whether those readings will be at or below freezing.
One thing is sure, meteorologists say. Colder weather is headed for the Rock Hill area and the rest of the Carolinas.
After temperatures approached the 70-degree mark Sunday and Monday, highs are only predicted to reach the low 50s Tuesday. Even colder weather, with highs in the mid and upper 40s, is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. The cold weather will last at least through the weekend, Kimball says.
Winter officially begins at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 21, but most meteorologists consider the period from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28 (or 29, in leap years) as the winter period.
