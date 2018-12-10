3 identified who died in York County from apparent carbon monoxide

The three men who died Saturday in York County in a home that had high levels of carbon monoxide were all from Charlotte, coroner officials said.

Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner, identified the men who were found dead in a home at 147 Cherry Street near Rock Hill as Manuel Henriquez-Ortiz, 37; Maynor Cruz, 25; and Onan Turcio, 29.

Family members of the three men who went to check on them found the three men and called authorities, Gast said.





Gast has not yet ruled that carbon monoxide killed the men but confirmed that emergency responders who responded found elevated carbon monoxide levels in the house.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

It remains unclear why the three men were in the home but York County Sheriff’s Office officials said there was a generator, space heater and other equipment in the house that had no electricity.

The coroner’s office and sheriff’s office are investigating but said there are no sings of a crime or foul play at the scene. Kevin Tolson, York County Sheriff, said Monday morning that the investigation remains ongoing and no new details were available.

The incident scene is south of the Catawba River off CelRiver Road.

Check back for updates.