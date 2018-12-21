Here’s what you need to know if you’re flying out of Charlotte-Douglas this weekend

Charlotte’s airport appears to be smoothly funneling the massive rush of passengers it expected on Friday, the peak air travel day of the holiday season.
Motor vehicle traffic north of Charlotte, not so much.
Interstate 77 northbound was closed in Huntersville after an early-morning wreck struck an overhead sign post. Transportation officials set up a detour but had advised travelers their trips could be delayed by hours. All lanes were reopened by 10 a.m.
Charlotte Douglas International Airport predicted that 31,000 travelers would begin their holiday trips there on Friday. The airport normally handles 23,000 to 24,000 local passengers a day in December. The numbers are in addition to the 100,000 passengers who connect through Charlotte each day.
At 9 a.m., the flight-tracking website FlightAware.com reported 35 delays into or out of Charlotte Douglas on Friday. The site reported one flight cancellation.
“Please check with your airline on updated flight status,” the airport tweeted Friday morning. “Arrive early and smile!”
The Federal Aviation Administration predicted that 3 million people nationwide will fly Friday.
I-77 was closed at Exit 25, Sam Furr Road in Huntersville, after the early morning crash. State transportation officials said the sign damaged by the wreck needed to be removed for safety concerns. The closed lanes reopened at about 10 a.m.
The interstate would be closed for “the next few hours,” the Department of Transportation had tweeted at 8:30 a.m. Northbound drivers were detoured from Exit 25 to U.S. 21 in Cornelius, where they returned to the interstate on Catawba Avenue.
