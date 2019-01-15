3-month-old York boy dies while sleeping in suffocation accident, police say

A 3-month-old baby boy was found dead York Tuesday, in what appears to be an accidental suffocation, police said.

The child had been sleeping with at least one adult on a couch in a home on Railroad Avenue when the child was found to be unconscious, said Andy Robinson, York Police Department chief.

EMS called police to the scene around 7 a.m. and coroner officials responded, Robinson said.

The baby’s death appears to be an accident, Robinson said.

The child had been deceased for about three hours when he was found, Robinson said. Officers believe the child died from suffocation during sleep, Robinson said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is required to investigate the incident under South Carolina law, Robinson said. All child fatalities for minors under age 18 are required to have an investigation, state law shows.

A child fatality task force that includes SLED, York County police, prosecutors and coroner officials also will investigate the incident.

