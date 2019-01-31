A York County fire ‘pretty much gutted’ the home, but no one was hurt

A Thursday morning house fire caused significant damage on Ridge Road in Clover, near Lake Wylie.

Bethel Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Love said the fire call came at 8:47 a.m. from 1544 Ridge Road. It’s at the corner of Ridge and Brandon roads. Along with Bethel, the Clover, Newport and Union Road departments responded.

No one was injured in the fire, Love said.

“They’re still on scene,” he said at about 10:30 a.m. “Nobody was hurt. Everybody was fine. It pretty much gutted the house.”

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Initially, firefighters believed the resident may have been in the home. They later learned he was in North Carolina with his daughter, Love said.

“Nobody was home,” Love said. “Evidently the guy left earlier this morning.”

The structure involved a trailer that had been added onto a home.





“I wouldn’t say a total loss,” Love said, “but it’s going to be close.”

Investigators remained on scene Thursday morning trying to determine the cause of the fire.