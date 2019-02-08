Local

Man hurt after leap from second-floor balcony to escape Rock Hill apartment fire

By Andrew Dys

February 08, 2019 08:21 AM

Best practices for preventing fires at home

Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.
By
Up Next
Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.
By
Rock Hill, SC

A man was hurt Thursday in a Rock Hill apartment fire after jumping from a second-floor balcony to escape the blaze, officials said.

The man was treated at Piedmont Medical Center for injuries from the leap after the fire at Brittany Place Apartments, said Mark Simmons, deputy chief of the Rock Hill Fire Department. The man’s injuries are not life threatening, Simmons said.

No other injuries were reported in the fire that started in an upstairs unit on Bavand Circle around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Simmons said.

Residents of both the upstairs and downstairs units were displaced due to the fire and water damage from extinguishing the fire, Simmons said. The cause of the fire is still undetermined and remains under investigation.

Flames from the second floor were visible when firefighters arrived.

The apartments are north of West Main Street, between Heckle Boulevard and Herlong Avenue. The Rock Hill Police Department and other York County agencies assisted at the scene.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

local

local

Andrew Dys

Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.

  Comments  