Here’s what’s happening in York, Lancaster and Chester counties

Russian pianist performs
The Winthrop University Department of Music will host Russian pianist Faina Lushtak, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Barnes Recital Hall as part of the 2018-19 Friends of the Conservatory Series. The program will feature works by Mozart, Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Scriabin, as well as several of her own compositions. The event is free and open to the public.
Award-winning comedy
Comedian Dennis Miller performs, 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill. He rose to fame as a weekend update anchor on “Saturday Night Live” in 1985-91. His most recent stand-up special is “Fake News, Real Jokes,” released by Comedy Dynamics. A five-time Emmy winner for his critically acclaimed half-hour live talk show “Dennis Miller Live,” he had a nine-year run with the HBO show. Tickets: $38-$60 at TicketReturn.
Children’s show
Clover School District Auditorium Performing Arts Series presents “Rapunzel,” a production of the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte , 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Clover High School auditorium. Tickets:$5, individuals, free for ages 12 and younger. This re-imagined version of the classic is a tale about the curiosity and joys of growing up, risk-taking and discovering who you are.
‘Snapshots’ on stage
Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Snapshots: a musical scrapbook,” 220 Main St. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-23 and 3 p.m. Feb. 24. The play’s synopsis is Sue is ready to leave her husband, Dan, but they find themselves in their dusty attic sharing a journey to the past, rediscovering their true love hidden in a lifetime of snapshots. The performance is directed by Scott Albert. Musical director is Vicki Harvell. Tickets: $18, adults and $13, students. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102.
World of Food
Best-selling author John T. Edge is the keynote speaker for the World of Food Conference at Winthrop University, Feb. 21-23Feb. 21-23. The regional conference, organized by the Department of Interdisciplinary Studies, is open to the public. Edge, author of “The Potlikker Papers” and director of the Southern Foodways Alliance at the University of Mississippi, will give the opening address Feb. 21Feb. 21. A $30 fee includes a Thursday opening reception at Rock Hill Brewing Co., as well as lunch and a galleries reception Feb. 22Feb. 22. In addition, visit a Food Expo on Saturday featuring items for sale by regional vendors, craftsmen and artists. Details and online registration: winthrop.edu/cas/<code_dp>interdisciplinary/foodconfer<code_dp>ence2019; 803-323-2368.
Black History celebrations
<bullet>“By Way of the Back Door,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays in February, Historic Brattonsville, 1444 Brattonsville Road, McConnells. Learn how enslaved people lived on the plantation. Guided tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Other activities highlight cooking demonstrations with foods that originated in Africa and agricultural practices. Singing, storytelling and playing games offer insight on how African-American culture persevered. Historic Brattonsville is included in “The Green Book of South Carolina,” a travel guide to significant African-American heritage and cultural destinations across the state. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; ages 4-17, $5. Details: 803-684-2327; chmuseums.org.
<bullet>“Inherit the Land: Jim Crow meets Miss Maggie’s Will,” 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21Feb. 21, York County Library, East Black Street, Rock Hill. The history of a local scandal and fierce legal fight in which an all-white jury awarded African-Americans a North Carolina estate. Local journalist and historian Gene Stowe reveals the famous court battle in the Jim Crow South, the lives of the people involved, and how they labored against the status quo of white superiority and ultimately won. Adults, limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.
<bullet>Black History Month Movie, “BlacKkKlansman,” 1-4 p.m. Feb. 23Feb. 23 at the York County Library. A black detective sets out to infiltrate the Colorado chapter of the Ku Klux Klan with the help of his Jewish colleague. Amid the 1970s civil rights movement, they risk their lives to obtain insider information on the violent organization. Directed by Spike Lee. Rated R. Length: 2 hours, 15 minutes. Bring a lunch; light refreshments provided. For adults 18 and older. Children 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No registration required.
<bullet>RHCC&Y Council and the Elks Education Department Black History Dance on Feb. 23Feb. 23. Dress in African attire. Doors open at 9 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1644 Ogden Road, Rock Hill. DJ Sheepdawg. Suggested donation: $10.
Gardening seminar
<bullet>Deadline is Feb. 20 Feb. 20 to register for the Master Gardeners of York County 14th Annual Joy of Gardening Symposium on March 2 at Gateway Conference Center in Richburg. Speakers include Jenks Farmer, Marie Butler, Chase Smoak, Paul Thompson and Amy Tipton. Registration: $70, includes lunch, silent auction with proceeds supporting MGYC community outreach programs, and door prizes. Details and online registration: symposium.yorkmg.org.
Other events
Meetings
<bullet>York County Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18Feb. 18 at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Marge Mitchell of Aiken will discuss “Sashiko Stitching,” which is Japanese for little stabs and refers to straight and curved stitches used in embroidery and quilting.
<bullet>York Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioners, 10 a.m. Feb. 19Feb. 19 at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Hwy., York. Open to the public. Details: 803-670-3018.
<bullet>Rock Hill Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20Feb. 20 at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road. Hannah Honeycutt of Carolina Pharmacy will speak. Details: 803-328-5587. Light refreshments will be provided.
<bullet>Catawba Caucus of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature, 11 a.m. Feb. 20Feb. 20, Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-684-9288.
<bullet>Star Paper Tube’s sixth reunion, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 21Feb. 21 at Pier 51 Restaurant, 3921 Mt. Gallant Road, Rock Hill. All retirees, past employees, spouses or friends are invited.
<bullet>Western York County Branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. Feb. 21Feb. 21 at The Greater York Chamber of Commerce.
<bullet>Successful Social and Emotional Development, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 23Feb 23 at Sylvia Circle Family Learning Center, 929 Sylvia Circle, Rock Hill. Admission is one can of food. Register: 803-981-5781.
<bullet>Olde English Painters Guild, 9 a.m. Feb. 23Feb. 23 at Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. This month is colored pencils. All skill levels welcome. Details: 803 366-6946.
<bullet>Military Veterans Coffee Club, 8-9 a.m. Mondays at the Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Veterans from all military branches, ages and ranks are invited. Details: 803-322-1804.
Arts initiative
<bullet>Entries for the Women’s Arts Initiative Haiku poetry project are due Feb. 20Feb. 20. Juniors and seniors at Rock Hill District school will work with teachers to create poems. Others students can submit up to three to Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29720. Entries should include student’s name, school and contact information. Ten will be selected and stenciled on Main Street from Fountain Park to Dave Lyle Boulevard. The event celebrates National Poetry Month in April.
Hunger relief
<bullet>Second Harvest Partners Hunger Relief sponsored by Providence Presbytery will distribute food at 9 a.m. Feb. 22Feb. 22 at Unity Presbyterian, 303 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill, and 9 a.m. Feb. 28 at Jerusalem Baptist, 435 Farris Road, Clover. Recipients must meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Volunteers
<bullet>York County Animal Shelter volunteer orientation, 9-10 a.m. Feb. 23Feb. 23 and 4-5 p.m. March 7, 713 Justice Blvd., York. Details: 803-818-6485.
Fundraisers
<bullet>Bethel Soup Kitchen, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Donations only. Open to the community. Proceeds to church projects. The kitchen is open through March.
Free income tax help
<bullet>Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is open at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center. Volunteers will electronically file federal and state income tax returns. Tax service is offered 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through April 16 at Rock Hill City Hall; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays through March 29 at Winthrop University in the DiGiorgio Center second floor; and 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through April 11 and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 13 at York Technical College, Building A, second floor computer lab. Bring current year’s tax forms, W-2 and 1099s; information for other income and all deductions/credits; copy of last year’s tax return; proof of account for direct deposit of refund, such as a voided check; Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification cards for you, spouse and dependents; proof of identification for yourself and spouse.
<bullet>AARP Tax-Aide offers free federal and state tax preparation Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through April 6 at Fort Mill Library in Baxter Village, 1818 2nd Baxter Crossing. There is no limit on age or income. Hours vary. Bring 2018 tax return, photo ID, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2s and all other tax forms, and any other proof of income or deductions. Bank routing numbers are needed for direct deposit.
York County Library
All events are free and open to the public. All York County libraries are closed Feb. 18Feb. 18 for staff training.
<bullet>Study Smarter, Not Harder Workshop, 5-6 p.m. Feb. 19. Eighth-grader Kyra Burton will share techniques to study smarter. Each participant will get a student planner and goody bag. Ages 11-17. Call 803-981-5830. Limit 20 students. Event offered through a Youth Services Grant provided by Rock Hill Youth Council and Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
<bullet>Golden Bingo, 2-3 p.m. Feb. 20 Feb. 20. For seniors every third Wednesday of the month. Light refreshments served. Register at events.yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5860.
<bullet>Lego Club, 5-6:15 p.m. Feb. 20Feb. 20. Ages 5-11. Register online or call 803-981-5888.
<bullet>Essential Oils and Pain, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Feb. 20Feb. 20. Jennifer from Oils for Every Reason will discuss how essential oils can be used. This is a basic entry-level class for essential oils. Register at 803-981-5825 or events.yclibrary.org.
<bullet>Towers Talkers Spring Speaker Series, 10:30-noon Feb. 21Feb. 21. The library in partnership with Westminster Towers invites patrons to the Spring Speaker Series. Each month, a speaker from the Towers Talkers will discuss different topics.
<bullet>Adult Gaming Evening, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 21Feb. 21. Teaching the game rules begins promptly at 5 p.m. Details: 803-981-5825.
<bullet>Tax Preparation Assistance with SC Thrive, noon-1 p.m., 1-2 p.m. 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. Feb. 22Feb. 22. On-site tax preparation help with SC Thrive counselors. Plan for one hour. Registration required: yclibraryo.org or 803-981-5825.
<bullet>Fortnite After Hours, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 27. Children will safely compete in a live action variation of Fortnite using Nerf guns provided by the library and enjoy Fortnite inspired crafts and activities. Ages 11-17. Register online or call 803-981-5830.
Plan ahead
<bullet>Tickets for the Rock Hill Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Department’s annual Daddy / Daughter Dance go on sale Feb. 18Feb. 18. The dance is 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 22 at Rock Hill Country Club. The dance is for girls ages 4-12 and their dad or other adult. A drawing will be held to choose the Couple of the Evening. The attire is dressy/casual. Tickets: $30 per couple, $10 for an additional girl. Tickets available during business hours at the city’s four recreation centers, Manchester Meadows, Cherry Park and at PRT office, room 390, at City Hall. Tickets will not be available at the door. Details: 329-5620 or 329-5633 or cityofrockhill.com/prt.
<bullet>Anthony Cirillo, president of The Aging Experience, will speak 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Dina’s Place at Winthrop University. He’ll discuss healthcare, aging, agesim, dementia and family caregiving and ways for aging population to live quality lived. Free and open to the public.
<bullet>The St. Philip Neri Women’s Group is hosting a Mardi Gras celebration, 6-9 p.m. March 2 the Parish Center, Munn Road, Fort Mill. The Mardi Gras event includs music, children’s activities, a Bourbon Street Market and food. Tickets: Adults, $10 (age 13 and up); ages 5-12, $5; children under 5 free; family tickets, $30 and military family ticke,t $25 (Please provide ID). Purchase online at mkt.com/spn-womens-group or at the door. Proceeds benefit St. Philip Neri Church programs and local community charities. Details: Sylvia Ayers at 803-327-9479.
<bullet>The American Legion Post 250 will have special guest American Legion national Commander Brett Reistad visit March 4 at Belair United Methodist Church, 8095 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land. Doors open at 5 p.m. in the family social hall and a meet-and-greet begins at 6 p.m. Space is limited and RSVPS are due Feb. 22. Finger food and refreshments will be served. The cost is $10. RSVP to Cynthia Wilshire at sewmamma@aol.com.
<bullet>Woman’s Club of Rock Hill will host its 10th annual Game Luncheon, “Candyland and more,” noon-3 p.m. March 7 at the clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave. Games include bridge, canasta, dominoes, mahjong and others. Cost is $25 and includes lunch, snacks and door prizes. Make reservations at 803-415-7278 or bettyhedstrom@gmail.com.
<bullet>“Be Irish for a Night” 25th annual fundraiser for Pilgrims’ Inn, 6:30-10 p.m. March 9 at St. Anne School Community Center, 1694 Bird St., Rock Hill. Menu includes corned beef and cabbage dinner, homemade Irish soda bread, beer, wine, soft drinks and coffee and homemade desserts, There will be silent and live auctions, Irish dancers from Charlotte, Irish music, DJ and dancing. Cost: $40 donation ($30 tax deductible). For tickets call 803-327-4227 or mail check to Pilgrims’ Inn, Box 11328, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or online at beirish.eventbrite.com
<bullet>The 18th Annual Patchwork Tales Storytelling Festival will bring stories to life during this three-day event featuring talented performers. Bobby Norfolk, Connie Regan-Blake, Laurelyn Dossett, and Grey Seal Puppets will take center stage on March 14–16 for free family performances presented by York County Library and the Friends of the York County Library. The festival was created to support reading and literacy for all ages through traditional storytelling and other cultural art forms. Patchwork Tales kicks off 2:30 p.m. March 14 with stories and folk music at Rock Hill’s First Baptist Church Worship Center. On March 15, Connie Regan-Blake and Bobby Norfolk will present storytelling to local middle school students and a community concert at Sullivan Middle School Auditorium at 7 p.m. The festival concludes March 16 with Grey Seal Puppets’ production of Salsa Cinderella at the Main Library in Rock Hill at 11 a.m. Details: patchworktales.org.
<bullet>The Optimist Club of Rock Hill’s 18th Annual Charity Golf Tournament and Auction will be March 19 at the Rock Hill Country Club. The charity auction will be open from 10 a.m. until after all players have returned to the clubhouse for awards. The silent auction will include over 100 items for bid from valuable golf packages, restaurant certificates to variety of gift certificates. You may bid in the auction even if you are not playing in the tournament. Lunch for players will be served from 11 a.m.-noon with a Captain’s Choice Shotgun start at 12:15 p.m.. Proceeds go to fund youth programs in our community. To sign up contact Whitey Adams at 803-327-5530
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@herald<code_dp>online.com or 120 E. Main St., Ste. 420, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
