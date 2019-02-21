Here are 7 things to do this weekend in York County

Children’s show
Clover School District Auditorium Performing Arts Series presents “Rapunzel,” a production of the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte , 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Clover High School auditorium. Tickets: $5, individuals, free for ages 12 and younger. This re-imagined version of the classic is a tale about the curiosity and joys of growing up, risk-taking and discovering who you are.
‘Snapshots’ on stage
Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Snapshots: a musical scrapbook,” 220 Main St. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-23 and 3 p.m. Feb. 24. The play’s synopsis is Sue is ready to leave her husband, Dan, but they find themselves in their dusty attic sharing a journey to the past, rediscovering their true love hidden in a lifetime of snapshots. The performance is directed by Scott Albert. Musical director is Vicki Harvell. Tickets: $18, adults and $13, students. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102.
Black History celebrations
▪ “Inherit the Land: Jim Crow meets Miss Maggie’s Will,” 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21, York County Library, East Black Street, Rock Hill. The history of a local scandal and fierce legal fight in which an all-white jury awarded African-Americans a North Carolina estate. Local journalist and historian Gene Stowe reveals the famous court battle in the Jim Crow South, the lives of the people involved, and how they labored against the status quo of white superiority and ultimately won. Adults, limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.
▪ Black History Month Movie, “BlacKkKlansman,” 1-4 p.m. Feb. 23 at the York County Library. A black detective sets out to infiltrate the Colorado chapter of the Ku Klux Klan with the help of his Jewish colleague. Amid the 1970s civil rights movement, they risk their lives to obtain insider information on the violent organization. Directed by Spike Lee. Rated R. Length: 2 hours, 15 minutes. Bring a lunch; light refreshments provided. For adults 18 and older. Children 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No registration required.
▪ RHCC&Y Council and the Elks Education Department Black History Dance is Feb. 23. Dress in African attire. Doors open at 9 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1644 Ogden Road, Rock Hill. DJ Sheepdawg. Suggested donation: $10.
▪ “By Way of the Back Door,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays in February, Historic Brattonsville, 1444 Brattonsville Road, McConnells. Learn how enslaved people lived on the plantation. Guided tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Other activities highlight cooking demonstrations with foods that originated in Africa and agricultural practices. Singing, storytelling and playing games offer insight on how African-American culture persevered. Historic Brattonsville is included in “The Green Book of South Carolina,” a travel guide to significant African-American heritage and cultural destinations across the state. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; ages 4-17, $5. Details: 803-684-2327; chmuseums.org.
Get creative
Join the Olde English Painters Guild, 9 a.m. Feb. 23 at Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Each month try a new medium. This month features colored pencils. All skill levels welcome. Details: 803 366-6946.
