Chester County Sheriff: The goal is to point youth toward success, away from crime

Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood says his goal is guide young people to success -- and away from crime.
That’s why, along with Project S.T.O.R.M., he has created other programs and events, ranging from a Halloween festival to hunting trips.
“It builds that trust with the kids, so that they know we are here to help them and we’re going to be there for them,” said Underwood, a 55-year-old retired S.C. State Law Enforcement Division investigator.
Chester County had 81 criminals cases involving juveniles in the 2016-2017 fiscal year — a 56 percent increase over the previous year, according to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice. Chester, a county of 32,000 residents spread over 500 square miles, is one of South Carolina’s poorest counties.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
Underwood, elected in 2013, said during his first couple of years in office, he and his deputies paid out-of-pocket to run the hunting trips. They leased land, took their own tractors to clear areas and bought deer stands.
They started the Chester Sheriff’s Office Foundation to help offset some of the costs.
“Mainly, it helps us do more things in the community,” Underwood said.
In 2016, Underwood started a two-day Halloween event with a haunted house in the sheriff’s offices and cruisers in the parking lot filled with candy. The sheriff’s office has turned a large adjacent field into a haunted trail.
That event has transformed into a large-scale festival where thousands of visitors come to trick-or-treat and see the deputies dressed in costumes, Underwood said.
“My thing is, it gives the kids a safe environment to go trick-or-treating,” Underwood said. “You don’t have to worry about them going to someone’s house they don’t know.”
The sheriff’s office also holds a high school rodeo in Lowrys, S.C., each April, where teens participate in calf roping and bull riding.
“Big A,” as Underwood is known around Chester, is a 6-foot-4 veteran law enforcement official who was shot in 2003 while attempting to arrest a fugitive killer.
He gained national attention in 2014 when a boy in Chester County, Pa., mistakenly signed up for Underwood’s yearly hunting trip in Chester County, S.C., for community youths.
The boy, also named Alex, didn’t realize the program was in South Carolina.
Underwood heard about the misunderstanding and brought the young boy to S.C. for the hunting trip. Law enforcement officers in Chester and Pennsylvania paid for the trip. The boy, nicknamed “Little A,” still visits Underwood every Thanksgiving.
Underwood said offering the programs is rewarding because most of the time, kids don’t want to talk to police.
“By helping the kids, being there for them and supporting them, they usually turn out to be pretty good adults,” he said.
Project S.T.O.R.M. is more controversial. Parents send their children, who usually have misbehaved in some way, to the program. The young people spend the weekend in county jail and go through intense physical workouts. Inmates at the county jail talk to the children about living a crime-free life.
Underwood said many parents in Chester County work outside the county. The deputies act as “second parents” to kids who are home by themselves after school.
Underwood said his programs and mentoring help the deputies form relationships with young people.
The county also has seen gang activity over the years, but Underwood said law enforcement and the gangs have formed a positive relationship.
“We still have gangs here, but I think because of the programs we have done, and because of the relationship we have built with the community, things have been quiet,” Underwood said. “Everybody is getting along.”
Comments