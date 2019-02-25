Events this week in York County

Mardi Gras celebration
The St. Philip Neri Women’s Group is hosting a Mardi Gras celebration, 6-9 p.m. March 2 the Parish Center, Munn Road, Fort Mill. The Mardi Gras event includs music, children’s activities, a Bourbon Street Market and food. Tickets: Adults, $10 (age 13 and up); ages 5-12, $5; children under 5 free; family tickets, $30 and military family ticke,t $25 (Please provide ID). Purchase online at mkt.com/spn-womens-group or at the door. Proceeds benefit St. Philip Neri Church programs and local community charities. Details: Sylvia Ayers at 803-327-9479.
Symphony concert
Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra Family Concert will be 4 p.m. Feb. 24 St. John’s United Methodist Church 321 S. Oakland Ave. Rock Hill. Tickets: adults, $10 and children 13 and younger, $5 Details or tickets: rhsymphony.org. Tickets available at the door.
Dance with a purpose
A Dance Party with a Purpose, fundraiser for Pathways Community Center, 1:30-4:30 pm, Feb. 24 at Steele Creek Church of Charlotte, 1929 W. Arrowood Road, Charlotte. Have fun and raise money to combat homelessness. Events include a dance contest, games, raffle prizes including: 50-inch TV, gift cards to Pump House, Flipside, Hickory Tavern, Jim and Nicks, and more! Free and open to the public. All proceeds benefit Pathways.
Art studio opening event
Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s new initiative, the Merry Mosaic Studio, will host an opening event at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Boyd Hill Center, 1165 Constitutions Blvd. The studio is a dedicated space where artists of all abilities in PRT’s therapeutic art programs can create and sell artwork year-round. Handmade items on display and for sale include photo and painted tiles, photography, hand built and wheel pottery, silk scarves and watercolor paintings. Artwork will be available for purchase 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at Boyd Hill. Evening and Saturday hours are available by request. All forms of payment will be accepted. Proceeds will go to the individual artists and to support PRT therapeutic art programs. Details: Wendy Waddle at 803-329-5659 or wendy.waddle@cityofrockhill.com.
The Hunts in concert
The Arts Council of York County will present The Hunts, 7:30 p.m. March 1 at the Sullivan Middle School auditorium, 1825 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill. Doors open at 7 PM. Known for their harmony-laced take on alt-folk, The Hunts are a Chesapeake, Virginia-based band of seven siblings who’ve been playing music together almost their entire lives. Twin sisters Jessi and Jenni and five brothers Josh, Jonathan, Jordan, Justin, and Jamison, ranging in age from 28 down to 19, learned to sing and play violin as young kids and spent much of their childhood performing in their community. Advance tickets for The Hunts are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Tickets may be purchased in advance in person at the Center for the Arts, 121 East Main St., Rock Hill of online yorkcountyarts.org or call 803-328-2787. All tickets are $25 at the door, no member discounts.
Make some music
Acoustic musicians are invited to an informal musical get together 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 2 at the Beach Club, 4088 Beach Club Lane, Tega Cay. Fort Mill & Tega Cay Acoustic Musicians is a non-profit, amateur musicians group meeting to play simple music: bluegrass, country, folk, etc. Guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, harmonica, bass, and other instruments and vocalists are invited. Details: Steve Powell at spowell123@msn.com.
Other events
Meetings
▪ Keystone board of directors, 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Keystone Youth Center located at 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, Feb. 26 in the Oak Room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway. Lunch, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; meeting, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Details: 803-228-0248.
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954 fellowship and luncheon. 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Golden Corral, North Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Class members, families and friends invited.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the McCelvey Center, 212 East Jefferson St, York. Bridget M. Wright will talk about the 100-year plus history of Wright Funeral Home.
▪ “Human Pests and How to Protect Yourself,” is the topic of First Friday in the Garden program, 11 a.m. March 1 at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners Hunger Relief sponsored by Providence Presbytery will distribute food at 9 a.m. Feb. 28 at Jerusalem Baptist, 435 Farris Road, Clover. Recipients must meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Volunteers
▪ York County Animal Shelter volunteer orientation, 4-5 p.m. March 7, 713 Justice Blvd., York. Details: 803-818-6485.
Fundraisers
▪ Bethel Soup Kitchen, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Donations only. Open to the community. Proceeds to church projects. The kitchen is open through March.
Free income tax help
▪ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is open at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center. Volunteers will electronically file federal and state income tax returns. Tax service is offered 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through April 16 at Rock Hill City Hall; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays through March 29 at Winthrop University in the DiGiorgio Center second floor; and 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through April 11 and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 13 at York Technical College, Building A, second floor computer lab. Bring current year’s tax forms, W-2 and 1099s; information for other income and all deductions/credits; copy of last year’s tax return; proof of account for direct deposit of refund, such as a voided check; Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification cards for you, spouse and dependents; proof of identification for yourself and spouse.
▪ AARP Tax-Aide offers free federal and state tax preparation Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through April 6 at Fort Mill Library in Baxter Village, 1818 2nd Baxter Crossing. There is no limit on age or income. Hours vary. Bring 2018 tax return, photo ID, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2s and all other tax forms, and any other proof of income or deductions. Bank routing numbers are needed for direct deposit.
York County Library
All events are free and open to the public.
▪ Fortnite After Hours, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 27. Children will safely compete in a live action variation of Fortnite using Nerf guns provided by the library and enjoy Fortnite inspired crafts and activities. Ages 11-17. Register online or call 803-981-5830.
Plan ahead
▪ Anthony Cirillo, president of The Aging Experience, will speak 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Dina’s Place at Winthrop University. He’ll discuss healthcare, aging, agesim, dementia and family caregiving and ways for aging population to live quality lived. Free and open to the public.
▪ The American Legion Post 250 will have special guest American Legion national Commander Brett Reistad visit March 4 at Belair United Methodist Church, 8095 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land. Doors open at 5 p.m. in the family social hall and a meet-and-greet begins at 6 p.m. Space is limited and RSVPS are due Feb. 22. Finger food and refreshments will be served. The cost is $10. RSVP to Cynthia Wilshire at sewmamma@aol.com.
▪ Woman’s Club of Rock Hill will host its 10th annual Game Luncheon, “Candyland and more,” noon-3 p.m. March 7 at the clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave. Games include bridge, canasta, dominoes, mahjong and others. Cost is $25 and includes lunch, snacks and door prizes. Make reservations at 803-415-7278 or bettyhedstrom@gmail.com.
▪ “Be Irish for a Night” 25th annual fundraiser for Pilgrims’ Inn, 6:30-10 p.m. March 9 at St. Anne School Community Center, 1694 Bird St., Rock Hill. Menu includes corned beef and cabbage dinner, homemade Irish soda bread, beer, wine, soft drinks and coffee and homemade desserts, There will be silent and live auctions, Irish dancers from Charlotte, Irish music, DJ and dancing. Cost: $40 donation ($30 tax deductible). For tickets call 803-327-4227 or mail check to Pilgrims’ Inn, Box 11328, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or online at beirish.eventbrite.com
▪ The York County Newcomers meet 11:30 a.m. March 13 at the Operations Center at 747 S. Anderson Road in Rock Hill. Elizabeth Bowers with Anne Springs Close Greenway will speak. Waiter’s Choice will provide a buffet pulled pork lunch for $14. Reservations are required by 20 p.m. March 8. RSVP to Karen Nance at 803-810-4233 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
▪ The 18th Annual Patchwork Tales Storytelling Festival will bring stories to life during this three-day event featuring talented performers. Bobby Norfolk, Connie Regan-Blake, Laurelyn Dossett, and Grey Seal Puppets will take center stage on March 14–16 for free family performances presented by York County Library and the Friends of the York County Library. The festival was created to support reading and literacy for all ages through traditional storytelling and other cultural art forms. Patchwork Tales kicks off 2:30 p.m. March 14 with stories and folk music at Rock Hill’s First Baptist Church Worship Center. On March 15, Connie Regan-Blake and Bobby Norfolk will present storytelling to local middle school students and a community concert at Sullivan Middle School Auditorium at 7 p.m. The festival concludes March 16 with Grey Seal Puppets’ production of Salsa Cinderella at the Main Library in Rock Hill at 11 a.m. Details: patchworktales.org.
▪ The Optimist Club of Rock Hill’s 18th Annual Charity Golf Tournament and Auction will be March 19 at the Rock Hill Country Club. The charity auction will be open from 10 a.m. until after all players have returned to the clubhouse for awards. The silent auction will include over 100 items for bid from valuable golf packages, restaurant certificates to variety of gift certificates. You may bid in the auction even if you are not playing in the tournament. Lunch for players will be served from 11 a.m.-noon with a Captain’s Choice Shotgun start at 12:15 p.m.. Proceeds go to fund youth programs in our community. To sign up contact Whitey Adams at 803-327-5530
