Five events you don’t want to miss in York County

Mardi Gras celebration
The St. Philip Neri Women’s Group is hosting a Mardi Gras celebration, 6-9 p.m. March 2 the Parish Center, Munn Road, Fort Mill. The Mardi Gras event includs music, children’s activities, a Bourbon Street Market and food. Tickets: Adults, $10 (age 13 and up); ages 5-12, $5; children under 5 free; family tickets, $30 and military family ticke,t $25 (Please provide ID). Purchase online at mkt.com/spn-womens-group or at the door. Proceeds benefit St. Philip Neri Church programs and local community charities. Details: Sylvia Ayers at 803-327-9479.
Art studio opening event
Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s new initiative, the Merry Mosaic Studio, will host an opening event at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Boyd Hill Center, 1165 Constitutions Blvd. The studio is a dedicated space where artists of all abilities in PRT’s therapeutic art programs can create and sell artwork year-round. Handmade items on display and for sale include photo and painted tiles, photography, hand built and wheel pottery, silk scarves and watercolor paintings. Artwork will be available for purchase 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at Boyd Hill. Evening and Saturday hours are available by request. All forms of payment will be accepted. Proceeds will go to the individual artists and to support PRT therapeutic art programs. Details: Wendy Waddle at 803-329-5659 or wendy.waddle@cityofrockhill.com.
Let’s talk aging
Anthony Cirillo, president of The Aging Experience, will speak 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Dina’s Place at Winthrop University. He’ll discuss healthcare, aging, agesim, dementia and family caregiving and ways for aging population to live quality lived. Free and open to the public.
The Hunts in concert
The Arts Council of York County will present The Hunts, 7:30 p.m. March 1 at the Sullivan Middle School auditorium, 1825 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill. Doors open at 7 PM. Known for their harmony-laced take on alt-folk, The Hunts are a Chesapeake, Virginia-based band of seven siblings who’ve been playing music together almost their entire lives. Twin sisters Jessi and Jenni and five brothers Josh, Jonathan, Jordan, Justin, and Jamison, ranging in age from 28 down to 19, learned to sing and play violin as young kids and spent much of their childhood performing in their community. Advance tickets for The Hunts are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Tickets may be purchased in advance in person at the Center for the Arts, 121 East Main St., Rock Hill of online yorkcountyarts.org or call 803-328-2787. All tickets are $25 at the door, no member discounts.
Make some music
Acoustic musicians are invited to an informal musical get together 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 2 at the Beach Club, 4088 Beach Club Lane, Tega Cay. Fort Mill & Tega Cay Acoustic Musicians is a non-profit, amateur musicians group meeting to play simple music: bluegrass, country, folk, etc. Guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, harmonica, bass, and other instruments and vocalists are invited. Details: Steve Powell at spowell123@msn.com.
National commander visits
The American Legion Post 250 will have special guest American Legion national Commander Brett Reistad visit March 4 at Belair United Methodist Church, 8095 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land. Doors open at 5 p.m. in the family social hall and a meet-and-greet begins at 6 p.m. Space is limited and RSVPS are due Feb. 22. Finger food and refreshments will be served. The cost is $10. RSVP to Cynthia Wilshire at sewmamma@aol.com.
