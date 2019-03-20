Lake Wylie lakefront home destroyed by fire, officials say

Multiple fire departments from South Carolina and North Carolina responded to a lakefront house fire in Lake Wylie, officials said Wednesday evening.

The fire was on Carroll Cove on the South Carolina side of the lake, said York County Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes.

No injuries to the residents or firefighters were reported, officials said.

The fire was reported before 7 p.m. Wednesday. The fire cause remains under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious, said Trish Startup, spokesperson for the York County Fire Marshal’s Office

Bethel Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Love said the fire was cleared after midnight.

He said a man and woman, and several of their pets, all made it out safe.

Two cats remain unaccounted for, Startup said. A dog and two cats safely escaped along with the people in the home.

Love said the biggest challenge for firefighters was getting a water supply. There are no fire hydrants so crews had to use tankers until they were able to run lines to the closest hydrant.





The Charlotte Fire Department sent its fire suppression boat to fight the fire from the water, Haynes said.

Along with Bethel, fire units responded from Steele Creek in North Carolina and Clover, officials on the scene said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The house fire is the second in two days in York County. A Catawba family was able to escape a house fire Tuesday near the Catawba River. Two people, a woman and child, had minor injuries. Officials said the cause was electrical.