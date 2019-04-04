Ode to spring: Rock Hill celebrates festival with kick-off parade

Come-See-Me Festival debuts in Rock Hill with springtime parade The annual 10-day Come-See-Me Festival in Rock Hill kicked off Thursday with a downtown parade. Thousands gathered along Main Street and Fountain Park to watch the first event of the festival. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The annual 10-day Come-See-Me Festival in Rock Hill kicked off Thursday with a downtown parade. Thousands gathered along Main Street and Fountain Park to watch the first event of the festival.

Music from all genres and generations filled the air Thursday for the kick-off of Rock Hill’s annual Come-See-Me Festival.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets in downtown Rock Hill for the annual parade. The theme of the event was music from all genres and generations.

Parade participants dressed like rock stars, while others performed and sang on passing floats. Some of Friday’s Come-See-Me events include Chalk on Main, Musical Mania and the Beach Bash.

For details, visit comeseeme.org.