‘A problem that doesn’t exist’? Rep. Ralph Norman disagrees, backs anti-abortion bill

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman of Rock Hill is one of the latest Republicans trying to force a vote on an anti-abortion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Norman said he sees the bill as defending life, but critics say the bill and its advocates are concerned with an imaginary problem.

Norman’s request to vote on the bill, on the House floor, was rejected by Rep. Henry Cuellar, serving as Speaker pro tempore, Monday, because the request did not have bi-partisan support. Norman said his request was the 30th time Republicans have tried to force a vote.

Republicans also are circulating a petition to vote on the bill, but need 218 representatives’ signatures. There are only 197 Republicans in the House.

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, H.R. 962, would require doctors to provide medical care for a child who are alive after an abortion or attempted abortion.

Doctors who fail to comply with the bill would be subject to a fine or up to five years in prison.

“This is essential legislation that would protect the lives of children who survive the trauma of an abortion, children who deserve the best medical care, a bill that should not be controversial,” Norman said in the House of Representatives Monday.

But York County Democrats chairperson Jim Thompson said he doesn’t believe there are doctors that are intentionally killing babies after birth.

“It’s a solution where’s there’s no problem,” Thompson said. “I’m unaware of any doctors that would not care for a child that was born alive.”

Killing as a crime is handled under state law. South Carolina law, Section 16-3-85, defines one instance of felony homicide by child abuse as failing to provide a child with health care, resulting in the child’s death.

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act that Norman is pushing would be a federal law.

Jacqueline Ayers, a vice president for Planned Parenthood Federation of America, told the Associated Press that she believes Republicans are “shaming women and criminalizing doctors for a practice that doesn’t exist in reality.”

Asked why he thinks there needs to be protections added to existing laws, Norman said he believes the issue is about the right to life.

“Because life is that important,” he said. “It’s not the right of the mother to choose, it’s the right of a child to live.”

Many of Norman's constituents responded to his posts on Facebook and Twitter.





Sara Ferree-Roberts Starnes, who is represented by Norman according to Facebook's algorithm, thanked Norman.





“Thank you for fighting this,” Starnes commented on Norman’s video. “I would vote for you a million times over.”

Another person, Diane Rudulph, also represented by Norman according to Facebook, said the claims about abortion were untrue.

“Partisan politicians are spreading distorted information about late term abortions to make you hate me and me hate you, and to keep us from finding common ground,” she commented.

Comments in support of Norman and the anti-abortion bill made up almost 87% of comments on Norman’s Facebook post as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

If the bill ever made it to the floor of the U.S. House, it would be very difficult for Republicans to get it passed. Two-hundred-eighteen members would need to vote in favor of the anti-abortion bill.

“Everybody ought to have a right to vote on it, and be on the record,” Norman said.

There are 197 Republicans and 235 Democrats currently in the U.S. House of Representatives, so 21 Democrats would need to vote for the bill for it to succeed.





“Luckily, he’s in the minority,” Thompson said. “This vote is never going to go anywhere in the House. Again, this is a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.”