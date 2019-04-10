Local

Spring flowers, strumming guitar lures hundreds to Rock Hill garden

Blooms and tunes: festival lovers gather at Rock Hill garden for Come-See-Me music

Hundreds gathered at Rock Hill's Glencairn Garden Wednesday for entertainment and food as part of the Come-See-Me Festival. The 10-day festival continues through April 13. By
Rock Hill, SC

Sunny, warm temperatures and a strumming guitar lured hundreds to Glencairn Garden Wednesday afternoon.

Crowds gathered at the garden, surrounded by spring flowers in full bloom, to hear music by Ansel Couch.

The entertainment was part of the 10-day Come-See-Me Festival in Rock Hill, taking place this week.

The Glencairn Garden Entertainment event continues noon to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 pm. Thursday.

The festival continues through Saturday. For a list of events, visit comeseeme.org.

